Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

