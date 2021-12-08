Spire Wealth Management Acquires 20,078 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,308. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.