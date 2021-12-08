Spire Wealth Management Acquires 28,118 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $46,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.31. 17,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

