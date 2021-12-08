Spire Wealth Management Acquires 4,197 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,495,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,119,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 109,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of PG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,040. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

