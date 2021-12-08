Spire Wealth Management Acquires 8,184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 36.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,093,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 86,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.