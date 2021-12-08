Spire Wealth Management Acquires 99,382 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1,686.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,382 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

