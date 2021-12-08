Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 1.58% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $33,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. 133,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $54.33.

