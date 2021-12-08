Spire Wealth Management Buys 21,605 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.36 and a 200-day moving average of $400.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.04.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

