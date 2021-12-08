Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,578. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.