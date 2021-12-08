Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 116.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.78. 776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,452. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.78 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.