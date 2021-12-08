Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,428 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 3,172,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

