Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,021 shares of company stock valued at $171,977,303. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,143. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

