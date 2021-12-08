Spire Wealth Management Has $13.70 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

