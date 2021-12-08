Spire Wealth Management Has $18.17 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

