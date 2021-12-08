Spire Wealth Management Has $18.52 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,576. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

