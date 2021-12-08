Spire Wealth Management Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.46% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.87. 121,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,449. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $145.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.21.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.