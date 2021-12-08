Spire Wealth Management Has $31.61 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

