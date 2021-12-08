Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $152.52. The company had a trading volume of 118,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.23 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.