Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,877 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B B H & B Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,697. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.03 and a one year high of $155.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

