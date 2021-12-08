Spire Wealth Management Purchases 20,835 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 537,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,630,887. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

