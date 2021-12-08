Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,396 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.15 and a 200 day moving average of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $910.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

