Spire Wealth Management Purchases 42,925 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.