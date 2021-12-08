Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 399,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,163,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,226. The firm has a market cap of $479.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

