Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 884,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,182,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,549,769 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

