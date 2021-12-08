Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

