Spire Wealth Management Sells 539 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after buying an additional 418,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

EL stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.82. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,668. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

