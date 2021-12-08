Spire Wealth Management Sells 634 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

