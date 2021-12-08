Spire Wealth Management Sells 654 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,039.01. 92,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $998.15 and a 200 day moving average of $791.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.54, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

