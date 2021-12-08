Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,136. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,001,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

