Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Down 30.6% This Week

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $414,343.52 and approximately $43,667.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.09 or 0.08738840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,168.56 or 1.00413668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.