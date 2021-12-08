SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.63 ($4.73).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 227.40 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

