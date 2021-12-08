SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.63 ($4.73).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 227.40 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

