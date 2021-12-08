Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €78.00 ($87.64) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($76.78).

ETR:STM traded up €2.55 ($2.87) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €62.70 ($70.45). 23,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.00 and its 200-day moving average is €65.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

