Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €78.00 ($87.64) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($76.78).

ETR:STM traded up €2.55 ($2.87) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €62.70 ($70.45). 23,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.00 and its 200-day moving average is €65.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

