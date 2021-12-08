Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 6.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.98. 4,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha purchased 290,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,731,000.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

