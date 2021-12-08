Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

