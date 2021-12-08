Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

