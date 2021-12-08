Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 0.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 1,475,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

