Stealth 1-Day Volume Tops $3,884.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.25 million and $3,884.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016547 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012389 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

