Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Buys $593,440.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steel Partners stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. 65,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $832.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
