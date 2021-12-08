Stellar Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $7.28 billion and $808.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00152867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.49 or 0.00579673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,490 coins and its circulating supply is 24,641,454,425 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

