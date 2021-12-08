Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 2,265,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

