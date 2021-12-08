Step Finance Price Hits $0.37 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

