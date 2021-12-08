Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $4.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $469.49. The stock had a trading volume of 368,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.