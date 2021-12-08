STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

