STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STE opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

