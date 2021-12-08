stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.77 or 0.08618752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.48 or 1.00276275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

