Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €308.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.49% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €263.43 ($295.99).

Volkswagen stock traded up €14.70 ($16.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €185.00 ($207.87). 3,557,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €202.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

