Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

