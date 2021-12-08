Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.48.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

