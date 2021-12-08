Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.